Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 253,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 227,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,412,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 256,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.07. 11,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,026. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $150.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

