PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $73,075.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $509,266.16 and approximately $73,075.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00129877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00036539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00070826 BTC.

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

