Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.70.

DOC stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,947,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,972,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

