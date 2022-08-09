PieDAO DOUGH v2 Hits Market Capitalization of $969,714.07 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $969,714.07 and approximately $956.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

