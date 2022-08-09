PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PZC opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

