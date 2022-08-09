PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PCN opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $4,251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $749,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.