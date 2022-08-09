PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PFL stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

