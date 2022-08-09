Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE:PING opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ping Identity

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.30 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth about $68,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $76,424,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in Ping Identity during the first quarter worth about $19,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ping Identity by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,013,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after acquiring an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

