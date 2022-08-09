Piper Sandler Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $128.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Articles
