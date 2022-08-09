Piper Sandler Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $128.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,043 shares of company stock worth $1,425,735 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

