Piper Sandler Trims Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Target Price to $8.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

Allbirds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. Allbirds has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Insider Activity

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,581,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,831 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Allbirds by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 835,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

