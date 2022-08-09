Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.16

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 12239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $551.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,942 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 241.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,402 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

