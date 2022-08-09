PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 4124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. Analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $60,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,006. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $60,254.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,215. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $60,306.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,300 shares of company stock valued at $424,149 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

