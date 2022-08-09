PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 12.9%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.91. 13,494 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 602,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Insider Activity at PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,430.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PMV Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,012,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,167,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,130 shares during the period. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,851,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after acquiring an additional 891,194 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,565,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,415,000 after acquiring an additional 889,190 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

