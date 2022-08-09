Polkadex Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $309,750.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00007996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Polkadex Coin Trading

