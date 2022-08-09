PolkaFoundry (PKF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

PolkaFoundry (PKF) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $279,456.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00129141 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00063752 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,801,078 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry.

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

