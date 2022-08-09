Polychain Monsters Price Down 2.2% Over Last Week (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $416,251.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00005617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,139.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00128769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063107 BTC.

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

