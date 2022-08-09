Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Portillo’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $28.44 on Friday. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Insider Activity

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. Portillo’s’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portillo’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 4th quarter worth about $141,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth about $41,125,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 831,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Stories

