Portion (PRT) Hits Market Cap of $758,491.01

Portion (PRT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Portion has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $758,491.01 and approximately $85.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

