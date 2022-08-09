PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 25.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE PPG opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.45. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

