PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
