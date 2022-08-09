PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,171. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.42. PRA Group has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRAA shares. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after buying an additional 53,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PRA Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in PRA Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PRA Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PRA Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

