Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DTIL. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of DTIL opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. Precision BioSciences has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Insider Transactions at Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Precision BioSciences news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 33,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,551.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 80.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.