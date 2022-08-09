Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $311.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.85.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

