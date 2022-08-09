Primerica, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Primerica by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

