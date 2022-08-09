Primerica, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.
Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
Primerica Price Performance
PRI opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.71.
Insider Transactions at Primerica
In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Primerica by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 21.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.40.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.
