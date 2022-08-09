Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of PRIM traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,891. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

