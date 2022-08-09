Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.44.

Primoris Services stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,891. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.06%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

