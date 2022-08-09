Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,006,745 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,680,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,745 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of D.R. Horton worth $274,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 19.8% in the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 13.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,467,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.