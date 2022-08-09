Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 222,994 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,292,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Marathon Petroleum worth $281,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.83.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

