Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $238.31 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $238,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 66,855 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

