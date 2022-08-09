Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $371.62 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $371,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,503,000 after acquiring an additional 139,102 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $809,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $160.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.39 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.