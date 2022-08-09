Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $431.96 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.85% of Dollar General worth $431,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.69. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

