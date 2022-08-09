Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $441.08 Million Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,089,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,292 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.40% of STORE Capital worth $441,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 302.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

STORE Capital Dividend Announcement

STOR stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $36.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.