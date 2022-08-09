Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 387,297 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,918,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,297 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Agilent Technologies worth $253,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after acquiring an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,770,000 after acquiring an additional 138,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $132.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.65.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

