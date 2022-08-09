Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 66,161 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,161 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of PACCAR worth $330,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

