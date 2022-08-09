Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $340,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MSCI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $3,039,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $500.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.25.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

