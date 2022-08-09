Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.80% of Fidelity National Financial worth $388,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 233,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7,419.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of FNF stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
