Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 712 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $405,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $353.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

