Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Trading Up 6.9%

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $73.53. Approximately 36,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,661,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

