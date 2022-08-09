Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO David Mountcastle Sells 30,594 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, David Mountcastle sold 7,324 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $265,641.48.

On Friday, July 15th, David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $120,015.00.

On Monday, July 18th, David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $960.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 5.7 %

PRVA traded down $2.26 on Monday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,942. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

