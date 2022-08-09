ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Trading 9.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) traded up 9.4% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.02. 4,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 186,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet cut shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.29.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also

