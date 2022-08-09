Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.86 million and $1,744.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00062589 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 95.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,013,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,922,959 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

