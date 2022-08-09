ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.38

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 10360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63.

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

