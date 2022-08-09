ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Evercore ISI

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE PUMP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 32,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,092. The stock has a market cap of $859.98 million, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. ProPetro has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,395 shares of company stock worth $1,961,975 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.