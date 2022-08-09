ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,218,000 after acquiring an additional 208,865 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 7.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 40.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

Shares of IGHG opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

