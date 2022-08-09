ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Stake Raised by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 533.6% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,543,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after buying an additional 1,300,044 shares during the last quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,830,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 81.3% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 589,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after buying an additional 264,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,724.6% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 553,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.