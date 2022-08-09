ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Trading Up 9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) were up 9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 7,984,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,279,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,288.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

