Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

