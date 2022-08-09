Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
PRLB traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $82.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
