Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRLB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.58. 247,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,561. Proto Labs has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $82.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proto Labs

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 108,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Proto Labs Company Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

