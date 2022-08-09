Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Proto Labs stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 247,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,561. Proto Labs has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $82.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $1,300,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

