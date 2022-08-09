Provident Bancorp Inc (PVBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on August 26th

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Provident Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Bancorp to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ PVBC opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $260.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price target on Provident Bancorp from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

