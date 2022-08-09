Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PEG opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.36.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

